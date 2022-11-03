Fetterman: I’ve Released More ‘Medical Evaluation’ than ‘Virtually Anyone,’ Knew Debate ‘Was Going to Be a Challenge’

"I'm absolutely set to serve": In an exclusive interview tonight, Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman addresses some voters' concerns about his health, saying he's trying to be transparent about his recovery process. pic.twitter.com/TlnmKgGByb

During a portion of an interview with CBS released on Thursday, U.S. Senate candidate and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) stated that he has released “more kinds of medical evaluation” “than virtually anyone, unless you’re running for president.” And that he showed up for a debate that he knew “was going to be a challenge, given somebody that’s in recovery after having a stroke.”

CBS News Chief Election and Campaign Correspondent Robert Costa asked, “Some voters we’ve spoken to in recent days say they still have some doubts about your health. What would you say to them to convince them otherwise?”

Fetterman responded, “I would say we have shown more and shared more kinds of medical evaluation, more than virtually anyone, unless you’re running for president. And I’ve been campaigning all across Pennsylvania. I’ve been in front of thousands and thousands and thousands of people. And we’ve been trying to be very very transparent, showed up for a debate. We already knew that was going to be a challenge, given somebody that’s in recovery after having a stroke. And I’m sitting [in] a chair with you right now to have this conversation to really just address the fact that I’m absolutely set to serve.”

