MSNBC’s Reid: GOP Taught People the Word ‘Inflation” Most Never Used that Word

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Thursday on “Deadline” that she never heard everyday people use the word “inflation” until Republicans turned it into a campaign issue.

Reid said, “You know what is interesting too, is that I have actually never heard a person who isn’t an economist or works on CNBC, I used to do CNBC a lot as a guest, I used to do Larry Kludow show all the time, a couple of times a week, and the only people I ever hear use the word ‘inflation’ are journalists and economists. So that is not part of the normal lexicon of the way people talk. So, it’s interesting Republicans are doing something they don’t normally do which is use the common tongue not use just common English to do on their campaigns like they have with crime.”

She added, “But what they’ve done is they’ve taught people the word inflation. Most people who would’ve never used that word ever in their lives are using it now because they’ve been taught it, including on TV, including in newspapers. They’ve been taught this word.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN