Donna Brazile: Abortion Is an Economic Issue

Democratic strategist Donna Brazile said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that abortion was an economic issue.

Co-host Martha Raddatz said, “The economy far and away the top issue. Our ABC News/Washington Post poll, 43% of Americans say they’re now worse off financially in the last two years, that is pretty astounding. Why has that not been the number one issue on the campaign?”

Brazile said, “Well, you know, Martha, so you have to take a look at the entire country, because I do believe that whether you’re talking about abortion, which is an economic issue, and why? Because when you are pregnant and I haven’t been so I’ll defer to those who have been pregnant, that’s an economic issue. You have to go to the doctor, you have got to have health care. So these issues are on the table and by the way, the Democrats have addressed them in Congress where it matters and trying to get the supply chain back in line. Make sure we have baby formula. So it is an issue, Democrats understand that. But this is a very, very serious election.”

She added, “We’re not just talking about the economy and inflation and crime and immigration, abortion, voting rights but we’re also talking about what took place on January 2021. I have not been able to put this in my recycle bin. You know why? Because the same people who gave us this are now on the ballot in all 50 states. So while we’re talking about kitchen table issues, which are very important, we also got to talk about democracy itself.”

