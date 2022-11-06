Herschel Walker: Raphael Warnock Position on Energy a ‘Security Threat’

During an appearance on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Georgia Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker disputed the claim that Republicans posed a “threat to democracy.”

Walker insisted Democrats, including his opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), were the threat given their policies make the country dependent on adversaries.

“When you have a president talking about the biggest threat to democracy, it seems to be to electing a Republican,” he said. “But I want everyone that is listening to me – the biggest threat to democracy is to have him at the White House. And the biggest threat to democracy is to have someone like Senator Warnock, that voted against our Keystone pipeline, which put us in an international threat.”

“I think, right now, that’s a threat, and it’s a security threat,” Walker added. “We’re going into our enemies to ask for energy. That’s a threat. That’s the biggest threat to democracy there. And also putting men in women’s sports, which he voted for that. The biggest threat to democracy is have the people that — the Democrats right now leading this country because they seem to be taking this country in the wrong direction. And I think America sees that, and they know that.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor