Barrasso: Biden’s Policies ‘Haven’t Put a Dent in Climate Change,’ But Have Done ‘Dramatic Damage’ Economically

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Senate Republican Conference Chair Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) reacted to President Joe Biden’s vow to shut down coal plants by stating that the Biden administration has done real economic damage while “They haven’t put a dent in climate change,” with its energy policies.

Barrasso said, “Well, Joe Biden and the Democrats have been living in the Twilight Zone over the last couple of years in terms of their attacks on available, affordable, and reliable energy. And you’re right, Larry, the cavalry is going to come tomorrow. I’m asking everybody to make sure you get out and vote, vote for Republican[s]. We have to get rid of all of these Democrats who believe in all of these things. They have been sabotaging the American energy independence and our American energy economy. People have been suffering. So, when I hear the President say, no coal, and then he says, no drilling as well, this is an administration that has taken a sledgehammer to our American energy economy and to our American energy workers. They haven’t put a dent in climate change, but they’ve done dramatic, dramatic damage to families all across the country who are just trying to heat their homes and buy groceries and buy gas. And they’re going to have to be held accountable. That’s coming tomorrow.”

