CNN’s Wallace: Trump Could Cause a Blue Wave by Announcing Presidential Run

CNN anchor Chris Wallace said Monday on “Situation Room” that if former President Donald Trump announced tonight that he is running again in 2024 that could cause Democratic wave in Tuesday’s midterms.

The network reported Trump is privately considering announcing a 2024 presidential run at a Monday night rally in Ohio.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “What’s your sense, if Trump goes ahead, maybe as early as tonight, announces he’s definitely [running]? He’s hinting broadly he’s going to run for the presidency again. But if he does that before tomorrow’s election, what’s going to be the impact?”

Wallace said, “Well, I don’t think Republicans want, they look at tomorrow, and they think things look very good, very good in the House, fairly good in terms of being able to take the Senate. It seems to me what’s most likely if Trump announces tonight, and it’s so amazing we’re even discussing this possibility, it could energize Democrats, and suddenly the Republican plans for a sweeping victory tomorrow night could be upset by a Democratic wave on election day. We know they have voted in heavy numbers in absentee ballots, early voting, but if they turn out on election day, that could upset some Republican plans.”

