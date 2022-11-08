CBS News’ Dokoupil: Traveling Through Florida, We Couldn’t Find Crist Supporters

CBS’s Tony Dokoupil said Tuesday on “CBS This Morning” that he did meet any supporters of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist while traveling through Florida.

During his “Three Meals” segment after visiting Jacksonville, Melbourne, and Miami, FL, Dokoupil said, “Pretty big storyline developing there. By the way, I got to point out that once we started digesting our food and digesting the day, we realized on that day-long trip, we spoke to dozens of people up and down the coast of Florida, all in precincts by the way, that voted for President Biden in 2020, but to our surprise, we did not run into a supporter of Ron DeSantis’ Democratic opponent, that would be Charlie Crist. But we did find some Crist supporters last weekend as we stopped by a get-out-the-vote rally he held.”

