NBC’s Chuck Todd: ‘We Are Not Going to Have a Wave’

NBC News political director Chuck Todd said Tuesday on his networks midterm election coverage that there was no red wave in the 2022 midterms.

Todd said, “Look, I think it’s safe to say we’re not going to have a wave, okay? I mean, wave elections would have meant Republicans win New Mexico governor and Republicans pull these out. So we know we’re not going to have a wave. Now it’s going to be a race-by-race fight to see who controls the House of Representatives. We did this path, and a majority of Democrats are somehow going to stay in the game. We said they had to run the table. Well, they haven’t won anything yet, but they’re leading in all of these basically tipping point states.”

He added, “They are leading in that Omaha district, Nebraska 2, North Carolina, 13 they’ve been hanging in there.”

Todd added, “Look what’s going on in Grand Junction in that third congressional district. Lauren Boebert is down. There’s still plenty of votes out there. But look at that, with 71% reporting, this is not a Democratic district. This is a Trump-plus-eight district here. So this would be among the bigger upsets of the night for the Democrats if they pull this off. But this to show you all the evidence is pointing that we are living in a polarized environment. And this election so far, I think somebody was pointing it out. The blues are doing well in the blues, and the reds are doing well in the red areas.”

