Symone Sanders: Abortion Is a ‘Kitchen Table Issue’

MSNBC host Symone Sanders said Wednesday on “José Díaz-Balart Reports” that she believed after the midterm election, it is clear for some voters abortion is a “kitchen table issue.”

Díaz-Balart said, “It seems like many times they are surprised, politicians are surprised at redistricting when it is in the books. Every ten years this thing happens. And so the fact is that they are using whatever models or computer models or actually feeling that they can go into a district that maybe they haven’t represented like the person who has been representing it there for years. But you know what, power is important and so move aside for me, but that is not what the voters want.”

Sanders said, “Definitely not what they seem to be saying in Sean Patrick Maloney’s new district.”

She added, “We heard for weeks at post-Kansas how Democrats over calculated on Roe, abortion is not a kitchen table issue. And if you are a woman, a person with a daughter, a man in this country, it is a kitchen table issue for you. Abortion is an economic issue. And we’re seeing that borne out in the data and the votes.”

