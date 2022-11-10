Scalise: I Wonder How Much Carbon Biden, Pelosi Generated Going to Egypt for Climate Meeting to Tell People Not to Use Fossil Fuels

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) stated that he wonders how big of a carbon footprint House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and President Joe Biden are creating with their flights to the COP27 climate change summit in Egypt “to tell other people not to use fossil fuels while they’re using fossil fuels to go to these countries that aren’t meeting the targets” that America already met with its energy production.

Scalise said, [relevant remarks begin around 8:00] “[T]hink about this too, because Speaker Pelosi just flew over to Egypt. President Biden said he’s getting ready to fly to one of these global warming summits. Has anybody asked them what the carbon footprint of their trips across the globe to tell other people not to use fossil fuels while they’re using fossil fuels to go to these countries that aren’t meeting the targets that we met with natural gas, with cleaner standards [is]? America does it better than anywhere else in the world. They love beating up on America. They’re not real good at admitting how well we do it better than everyone else. Let us do more energy production. Let us make more things in America.”

