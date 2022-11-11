Blake Masters Rips McConnell — ‘He Doesn’t Deserve to Be a Majority Leader or a Minority Leader’

Friday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Arizona Republican U.S. Senate nominee Blake Masters, claiming to still be in the running for Arizona’s contested U.S. Senate seat, questioned Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to put resources into backing Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) against Republican Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska while taking a pass on support for Masters in Arizona.

Masters made it clear he would not back McConnell for caucus leader should he win the Arizona seat.

“I think Arizonans deserve much better, and when Kari Lake is governor, they’re going to get it,” he said. “And so, Maricopa County elections – maybe they are working hard. God bless them. It’s, at best, just incompetence. But you know who else is incompetent? The establishment, the people they controlled the purse strings, Senate Leadership Fund. Mitch McConnell, McConnell decided to spend millions of dollars attacking a fellow Republican in Alaska instead of helping me defeat Senator Mark Kelly. Had he chosen to spend money in Arizona, this race would be over. We would be celebrating a senate majority right now.”

“And so, my message to the people of Maricopa County, actually to my fellow Republican senators in my future colleagues – let’s not vote its McConnell into leadership. He doesn’t deserve to be a majority leader or a minority leader. You get a choice. You can stand with your constituents and stand with Americans, or you can stand for Mitch McConnell. Tucker, if I’m lucky enough to represent Arizona in the U.S. Senate next year, I think it as clear what I will stand.”

