CNN’s Wallace on GOP Dumping Trump: Party Doesn’t Care About Principle, Truth – Just Winning

CNN anchor Chris Wallace said Friday on CNN’s “At This Hour” that Republicans like Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears (R-VA) were now disavowing Trump because several candidates he endorsed lost their midterm runs and not over Trump “spreading election lies.”

On Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Sears said, “I could not support him. I just couldn’t because we have seen, for example, in those states where he has endorsed the candidates. In fact, Republicans on the same ticket who he did not endorse overperformed, whereas his candidates totally underperformed by as much as ten points. We have a clear mission, and it is time to move on.”

Wallace said, “One of the things that strikes me about that comment in from Lieutenant Governor Sears is Donald Trump helped incite the insurrection on January 6. He’s been talking, spreading election lies for the last two years, but why is she and other Republicans breaking with him? Because Republican candidates underperformed by ten points this week. You know, in the end, that’s what it’s all about it seems about for the Republican Party. It’s not a matter of principle. It’s not a matter of the truth. It’s a matter of who’s a winner and who’s a loser. And right now, for instance, Ron DeSantis, who won a landslide, a 20-point victory in Florida, looks very much like a winner. And Donald Trump, who backed a number of candidates who, as Lieutenant Governor Sears said, underperformed, looks kind of like a loser.”

He continued, “And for a guy who has based his whole persona on, you know, where you’re going to be, we’re going to win so often you’re going to get tired of winning. I think some Republicans are getting tired of losing.”

