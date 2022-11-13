Pelosi: Trump Running in 2024 Would Be ‘Bad News for the Country’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that former President Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 would be “bad news for the country.”

Anchor George Stephanopoulos asked, “In the face of all this news, we see that Donald Trump is planning to announce for president again on Tuesday, is that good news for Democrats?”

Pelosi said, “I think it’s bad news for the country, let’s put it that way. Because this is a person who has undermined the integrity of our elections, has not honored his oath of office, who has encouraged people, strange kind of people, to run for office who do not share the values of our democracy. They’ve said it very clearly in their statements.”

She continued, “So he’s not been a force for good. So, I don’t think his candidacy is a force for good for our country, but that is up to the Republicans to decide.”

Pelosi added, “Understand this, we have very vast differences. Republicans do not support science, so they disregard what we’re saying about climate. They don’t support governance, so they don’t want to honor what science tells us in terms of the planet, in terms of – of health care, and the rest. So, we have some very big differences.”

