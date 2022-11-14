FNC’s Hume: Trump Losing His Grip on the Republican Party — ‘His Star Has Faded’

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said Monday on FNC’s “Special Report” that former President Donald Trump was losing his influence on the Republican Party.

When asked about Trump losing his grip on the GOP, Hume said, “Well, I have thought for some time – and there’s polling on this that reflects this – that while he maintains real influence within the Republican Party, no two ways about that, but it has begun to fade. It started fading, really, I think, after his antics post-election in 2020, that a great many people with him perhaps up until then began to move away from him.”

He continued, “He never has really done anything to change that. He’s continued to insist that the election was stolen from him, that he should be the real president, and so on and so forth. And if you look at these election results, candidates to follow that line – who agreed with him about that – did not fair particularly well.”

Hume added, “I think that in terms of opinion and in terms of influence, his star has faded. That doesn’t mean he’s not a big factor and that getting past him for the Republicans looking ahead to 2024 it could be ugly. It could be bloody. It could be painful. It could cause enough Republicans who were for Trump to, you know, to move away, be disaffected in 2024. So, that’s the hardest job they have, is to try to work around Trump.”

