Cuellar: Personnel Changes Won’t Fix Border, Biden’s Policies Need to Change

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that the Biden administration’s policies on the border “where you have repercussions have to change.” And that all the personnel changes in the world won’t make a difference without policy changes.

While discussing whether DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should be allowed to stay, Cuellar stated, “Well, look, policies have to change, policies have to change. You can change individuals, but if you don’t change the policies, then you’re not going to make a difference at the border. So, the policies where you have repercussions have to change. I will tell you this, that when you have large numbers of individuals coming in, you have to make sure that every person doesn’t have a criminal record. I will tell you that most of the people that come in are trying to find a job. But let me just take you back to the 53 migrants that died in San Antonio some months ago, 20% of them had serious criminal records, and they were from the U.S., and not from another country. So, yes, when you have large numbers of people, you always run the risk that you’re going find some bad apples in that large number.”

