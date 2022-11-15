Mick Mulvaney: Trump Is ‘The Only Republican Who Could Lose’

Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that his old boss, former President Donald Trump is the only Republican who can’t win the 2024 general election.

After Trump announced his candidacy, Cooper asked, “Do you think this is good for the Republican Party?”

Mulvaney said, “No, I don’t. Because I think he’s the only Republican who could lose. If he wins in 2024, now he’s the candidate. He is the likely Republican nominee. Can he be beaten head-to-head by Ron Desantis or Tim Scott? Sure. But it’s not going to be a head-to-head race. There will be five or six other people in the race, and he’ll get the 35% that really support him, and under the winner-take-all primary system, he’ll be the nominee.”

He added, “That means the 2024 race is not about Joe Biden or whatever Democrat is on the ticket, not about inflation, not about world events, not about abortion. It will be about Donald Trump, the same thing we saw in 2020. No one voted for Joe Biden. Everybody voted for or against Donald Trump. It was a referendum on him. That’s what we’re hurtling toward in 2024. And I don’t see the outcome being any different two years from now than it was two years ago.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN