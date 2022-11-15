Swalwell: Voters Rejected Republican ‘Chaos’; Rewarded Democrat ‘Competence’

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the midterm voters rejected the Republican “chaos.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Congressman, you were a voice on what voters really seemed to come out and respond to, and that was a call to protect our very democracy. Tell me how you are feeling one week after the midterm elections?”

Swalwell said, “Feeling very good, Nicolle. The voters clearly rejected chaos, and that’s what the Republicans ran on. And they awarded competence. We ran on the infrastructure bill, the CHIPS Act, the Rescue Plan, and that frame worked in our direction. It was really a win for democracy. And then we also had this other frame of we can be a country that picks its leaders by voting or we can be a country that picks its leaders by violence. And the Republicans were more comfortable with violence over the last two years. So the voters have spoken. And regardless of where the majority lands, we beat every single expectation that was out there. The Republicans laid a historic egg.”

He added, “The voters rejected violent rhetoric. We see it from Republicans that was on the ballot. And Andy Biggs, who received 33 votes today in the Republican conference running against Kevin McCarthy, he made one of the worst jokes about Speaker Pelosi and her husband just a week ago.”

