Waltz: We Have to Figure out How to Handle Blue State Voting Laws, Mail Voting Can Work for GOP

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) said that Republicans can succeed with mail-in voting that has integrity and need to figure out how to work the voting laws in blue states and “fight on that battlefield and how to get our rural and our senior citizens and our other voters, with integrity, to vote as much as possible.”

After stating that we need to know election results on election night, [relevant remarks begin around 11:35] Waltz added, “And then we need to do some soul-searching in terms of why we didn’t do better on our messaging, but also, look, we need to, I think, move somewhat away from this same day…from showing up to vote. Mail works for our rural voters. Mail works for our senior citizens. If you do it right, you have integrity, mail can really work for us. It has in the past.”

He added, “The states determine how elections are conducted. It’s in the Constitution. I don’t see some of these blue states changing and we need to figure out how to fight on that battlefield and how to get our rural and our senior citizens and our other voters, with integrity, to vote as much as possible.”

