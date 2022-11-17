Crenshaw: Germany, Countries that Are Lagging Should Pay for Humanitarian Aid in Ukraine

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) argued that any future spending by the United States on aid for Ukraine should be purely for munitions and that European countries like Germany that have failed to step up should foot the bill for the cost of humanitarian aid if they really don’t want to send weapons to Ukraine.

Crenshaw stated, “You’re completely right that there [are] countries like Germany that have not stepped up. There [are] plenty of countries who have. I wouldn’t say that we’re the only ones. There [are] plenty of countries who even exceed their expenditures as a percentage of GDP. When we look at what we’re going to spend next, I would argue that we should spend it purely on munitions, purely on munitions. We’ve put — a lot of the money that we often spend is for humanitarian aid. Why can’t Germany do that? If Germany’s so afraid of giving Ukrainian[s] weapons, fine. Then you take the entire bill with humanitarian aid. I think that would be a very good — if Republicans were writing this bill, I think that’s the kind of thing that we would say.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett