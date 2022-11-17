FNC’s Carlson: Trump Social Media Bans Are ‘Attacks on Democracy’

During his Wednesday broadcast, FNC host Tucker Carlson questioned the existing bans on different social media platforms on former President Donald Trump.

According to Carlson, such bans were attacks on the American system, democracy and a free society.

“It doesn’t really matter what you think of Trump or his policies on fentanyl or anything else, if you’re an American, you have to acknowledge that in order for our democracy to function, candidates for office — political candidates — have to be allowed to speak in public,” he said. “If they can’t speak in public, this can’t be a democracy, by definition, and yet here you have Twitter banning Trump. He is still banned despite Elon Musk’s takeover. Trump is still banned from Twitter tonight, one of our premier social media platforms. Parler, you’ll remember, was pulled off the internet for giving Donald Trump an account.”

“Now, at the time, people read those as offenses against Trump,” Carlson continued. “We’re sick of Trump, make him shut up, but they are more than that. They are attacks on our system. They are attacks on democracy. They are attacks on the possibility of a free society. So, you have to wonder now, where are the defenders of democracy? People were yelling last week about democracy is dying. If there are not calling for Trump to be re-platformed, you will know for certain they’re not defenders of democracy. They’re totalitarians.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor