GOP Rep. Stewart: We Need a Strategy for Ukraine So We Don’t Have ‘Another 20-Year Quagmire’ Where We Don’t Know What Victory Is

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Fox Business Tonight,” Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) said that Republicans in Congress do want to support Ukraine, but we also have to learn the lessons from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and apply them to Ukraine and we need to know what the strategy and goals are so we don’t “put ourselves in another 20-year quagmire where we have no idea what victory or defeat actually means.”

Stewart said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:10] “We have to look at 20 years in Afghanistan, and more than that, in Iraq, and ask ourselves, did we learn any lessons from that and how do we apply those lessons now to Ukraine? And we’re spending — sending them billions and billions of dollars and I have never heard the president or President Zelensky, either, say what are our goals there? What does it mean, the president says we will fund them for as long as it takes, as long as it takes to do what? … And we have to ask these questions and the president has to answer them. The Republicans in Congress want to support this effort, but we don’t want to put ourselves in another 20-year quagmire where we have no idea what victory or defeat actually means.”

