Axios’ Swan: Saudi Policy ‘One of, if Not the Most Incoherent’ Parts of Biden Agenda

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Axios National Political Reporter Jonathan Swan stated that the “completely incoherent” Saudi Arabia policy of the Biden administration where, after Biden vowed to make the nation a pariah, and then reversed course, has “to be one of, if not the most incoherent elements of Joe Biden’s policy agenda.”

Swan stated, “Saudi Arabia policy, it’s got to be one of, if not the most incoherent elements of Joe Biden’s policy agenda. Because this is someone who’s extremely experienced in foreign affairs, who comes in — presumably on the campaign trail, is not loosely saying we should make [them] a pariah, but has done so with some forethought about what that means. Joe Biden is very aware of all the dimensions of the Saudi Arabian relationship, we need this country for x, y, and z. So, to say we’re going to make them a pariah, we’re going to recenter our foreign policy around human rights, to come into office, to start to act on that, and then to have this dizzying reversal, with, when gas prices start rising, then the fist bump, then the retraction, it’s just completely incoherent. It’s hard to know where they sort of stand on this policy.”

