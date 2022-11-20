Adam Schiff: Terrible Mistake to Let Trump Back on Twitter

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that it was a “terrible mistake” owner Elon Musk‘s restored Donald Trump‘s access to Twitter.

Anchor Jon Karl said, “I want to begin with the news that Donald Trump has been reinstated by Elon Musk on Twitter. Watching the January 6 committee hearings, Trump’s tweets were a big part of the story to be told. What do you think of him being back on Twitter?”

Schiff said, “I think it’s a terrible mistake. You are right. As we showed in the January 6 hearings, the president used that platform to incite that attack on the Capitol. His comments about the vice president, his own vice president, put Mike Pence’s life in danger. He showed no remorse about that. He continues to lie about his actions on that day. He talks about pardoning the people who attacked police officers and attacked the Capitol that day. And it contradicts what Elon Musk said that he was going to establish a council to evaluate this and further contradicts Musk and his claim concern about bots on his own platform to subject a decision to a poll on the platform that could be easily abused that way. It just underscores the erratic leadership of Twitter under Musk and security concerns, people fleeing Twitter and what that means for the protection of Americans’ private data.”

