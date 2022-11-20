Paul Ryan: ‘With Trump We Lose’ – He Won’t Win GOP 2024 Nomination

Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that with former President Donald Trump caused the Republican Party to lose, so he will not win the presidential nomination in 2024.

Host Jon Karl said, “The midterms, you had, I think I saw you had predicted that at least 15 seats were probably Republicans pickups. What happened?”

Ryan said, “A couple of factors, but I personally think the evidence is really clear. The biggest factor was the Trump factor. Just look at Chris Sununu ran ahead of Bolduc in New Hampshire. Look at where Kemp ran ahead of Walker in Georgia. So I think we would have clearly won the Senate had we had traditional Republicans in the general election like these governors did. I think we would have won places like Arizona, places like Pennsylvania, New Hampshire had we had a traditional conservative Republican, not a Trump Republican. What we now know it’s pretty clear with Trump, we lose. So I don’t mean this personally. It’s just evidence. We lost the House in ’18. We lost the presidency in ’20, the Senate in ’20, now in 2022, we should have and could have won the Senate. We didn’t, and we a lower majority in the House because of the Trump factor. It’s palpable right now. We get past Trump, we start winning elections. We stick with Trump, we keep losing elections.”

He added, “That is why I don’t think he wins the nomination at the end of the day.”

