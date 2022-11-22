Cammack: Biden Is Admitting There’s a Problem on Border by Saying McCarthy Doesn’t Have Plan to Solve It

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) stated that the White House’s response to House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) calling for the resignation of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is an admission that there is a problem at the border that contradicts the administration’s prior claims that the border is secure.

After listening to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying Republicans don’t have a plan for the situation Cammack said, “Did she just admit that they have a problem, that there is actually a problem at the border? Because it kind of sounded like she admitted it right there on the spot. But the funny part to me is, as you pointed out, the Democrats have had the House, the Senate, and White House and we have seen record numbers of gotaways. We have over 1.4 million illegals in the country today, just from this last year. This is a crisis. It’s a national security crisis, a humanitarian crisis, it is a public health crisis. We could go through the list.”

She continued, “But do we have a plan? Absolutely. And I think Kevin McCarthy laid it out perfectly today. Not only are we going to, on day one, fire 87,000 IRS agents, we’re going to then take that money, give those resources to the Border Patrol agents. We’re going to make sure that they have the financial resources that they need. Then we’re going to actually enforce the laws that are on the books. And if Mayorkas won’t, we will. And if he can’t, then we’re going to put someone in his place that will actually do the job that he has taken an oath to do. So, there has been a plan in place and I don’t know what she’s reading or what she’s opting to omit from her remarks, but it’s been clear that we’ve had a plan when we rolled out the Commitment to America that started with border security and enforcing the laws on the books, getting the resources to the Border Patrol agents, supporting all the technology and the resources that they need in order to have the infrastructure to stop this flow of illegals at the border.”

