The White House dismissed Tuesday House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s call for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign for his failure to secure the border.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called McCarthy’s press conference at the border a “political stunt” after he threatened to impeach Mayorkas if he failed to resign.

McCarthy hopes to be the next Speaker of the House after Republicans won a majority in the midterm elections.

The press secretary called for Republicans to offer their own plan to secure the border.

“What is his plan?” she asked during the White House press briefing on Tuesday. “What is he doing to help the situation that we’re seeing? What is his plan?”

She called for Republicans to “help us deal with an issue that we’re all seeing,” recalling the president’s own plan to deal with the crisis by offering more amnesty to illegal aliens.

“We have put a solution to this, we have said here are the ways that we can deal with this,” she said, referring to President Joe Biden’s proposed U.S. Citizenship Act, which he announced in January 2021, as soon as he took office.

Biden’s plan calls for amnesty for most illegal aliens living in the United States and receiving a path to full U.S. citizenship – a plan that is a non-starter with Republicans.

“Instead of doing political stunts and making about making this about politics, why don’t Speaker McCarthy, soon to be Speaker McCarthy, actually put a plan before us, actually come to the table and put some work into it?” Jean-Pierre said.