GOP Rep. Reschenthaler: GOP Has to Beat Dems at Their Own Ballot Harvesting Game

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) argued that Republicans “need to start telling people that it’s okay to vote by mail,” but drop it off themselves. And Republicans need to do a better job at ballot harvesting where they’re allowed to and say, “these are the rules. We’re going to play by your rules and we’re going to beat you at your own rules.”

Reschenthaler stated, “What we need to do is we need to realize that it’s not just about getting votes. That’s obviously part of every election. But now, because the Democrats have changed the rules, it’s also about collecting ballots or getting ballots in. So, we need to start telling people that it’s okay to vote by mail, but drop it off at the local place. You don’t know what’s going to happen. You don’t know if you’re going to get sick. You don’t know if you’re going to have to go out of town on emergency. The Democrats are ruthlessly effective at harvesting ballots and focusing on ballots. I would argue they’re more focused on that than actual messaging. We as Republicans need to do both. And for those Republicans out there who don’t like this and think that we shouldn’t be engaged in this. This wasn’t our call. It was the Democrat general assemblies in so many states that made it so easy to collect ballots and do ballot harvesting and lowered the threshold for mail-in votes. We need to just say okay, these are the rules. We’re going to play by your rules and we’re going to beat you at your own rules.”

