Watch: Joe and Jill Biden’s Awkward Call into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thursday, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden called into NBC during its coverage of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast in New York City.

Reporter Dylan Dreyer said, “Hello, Mr. President.”

The Bidens could be heard talking to each other.

Dreyer said, “I don’t think I can hear you. Can you hear me, Mr. President?”

Dreyer waited about 17 seconds to get a response as the Bidens continued to talk inaudibly.

Dreyer said, “Hello, Happy Thanksgiving, Mr. President. Are you there?”

The president said, “We are here.”

Dreyer said, “I was so worried this call wasn’t going to go through. How are you?”

The president said, “We’re fine. We’re fine watching your parade. You are doing a good job.”

Dreyer said, “Oh, thank you. I love that you’re watching.”

The president said, “And you are responsible for the good weather for the parade too. That’s the best part.”

Dreyer said, “I will take credit for that, yes. Thank you very much. And just like millions of Americans, you guys watching the parade, what do you want to say to everyone watching right now.”

The first lady said, “We just want to say we’re so grateful for the people, for this opportunity, for the health that we have now in America, and Joe, what do you want to say?”

The president said, “I want to say thanks to the firefighters and police officers, first responders. They never take a break.”

The first lady added, “And God bless our troops for sure.”

The president added, “And by the way, we’re going to be talking to some of our troops later in the day, both here and abroad. I hope everybody remembers. We remember them every single day. God bless our troops for real.”

