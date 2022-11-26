Comer: If Dems Think We’re Lying about Hunter, They Can Just Turn over Bank Records Instead of Establishing a War Room

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said that if Democrats want to embarrass Republicans for their statements about Hunter Biden, they don’t need a war room, the Bidens can just release suspicious activity reports on the Biden family and prove them wrong if they really believe Republicans are wrong.

Comer said, “[I]f the Democrats want to embarrass Republicans on the Oversight Committee for making allegations that aren’t true about the Biden family, then all they have to do is prove that what we say is not true, turn those bank records over, those suspicious activity reports. This is the most damning thing with respect to what this White House has done to block congressional investigations and to protect Hunter Biden and the entire Biden family from all of their influence-pedaling overseas. They have changed the rules to where Congress can’t have access to those suspicious activity reports. That shouldn’t be something that we have to subpoena. We will if we have to. But, at the end of the day, Maxine Waters, once Joe Biden changed that rule, put language in legislation to give Congress that authority back. I think that’s something the Financial Services Committee can do early on to try to get Congress to have the ability to access those suspicious activity reports.”

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism. Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’ investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing to even have a 10 percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

