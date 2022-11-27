Dem Sen. Murphy: Feds Should Defund Law Enforcement Refusing to Enforce Gun Laws

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the Senate should defund law enforcement refusing to enforce gun laws.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Five months, it’s been that long since the president signed a bipartisan bill. You helped negotiate it. It incentivized states to implement red flag laws. Virginia and Colorado, where these mass shootings took place over the last ten days or so, they already have red flag laws in place, and it did not prevent those mass shootings.”

Murphy said, “It’s important to know that the bill we passed is being implemented as we speak. But it takes a little while for these big complicated laws to be put into place.”

Bash said, “These two states already had. They didn’t need the incentives.”

Murphy said, “Correct. What we learned in Colorado is that the county in which the shooting happened is a so-called 2nd Amendment sanctuary state. I think the country is going to have to learn about what’s going on in this country. The majority of counties in this country have declared they’re not going to enforce state and federal gun laws. They’ve decided they’re going to essentially refuse to implement laws that are on the books. That is a growing problem in this country. And I think we’re going to have to have a conversation about that in the United States Senate. Do we want to continue to supply funding in law enforcement in counties that refuse to implement state and federal gun laws? Red flag laws are wildly popular.”

Bash said, “Do you want to withhold money from law enforcement?”

Murphy said, “I think which have to have a conversation about whether we can continue to fund law enforcement in states where they’re refusing to implement these gun laws. I’ll talk to my colleagues about what our approach should be to this problem. But 60% of counties in this country are refusing to implement the nation’s gun laws. we’ve got to do something about that.”

