Pence: Trump Should Apologize for ‘White Nationalist’ Dinner, Denounce Their Hateful Rhetoric

Pam Key

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Monday on NewsNation’s “On Balance” that former President Donald Trump should apologize for having dinner at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, FL with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes.

Pence said, “President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, an antisemite, and a Holocaust denier a seat at the table. And I think he should apologize for it, and he should denounce those individuals and their hateful rhetoric without qualification.”

He continued, “With that being said, as I point out in the book as well, I don’t believe Donald Trump is an antisemite. I don’t believe he’s a racist or a bigot. I would not have been his vice president if he was. And, you know, people often forget the president’s daughter converted to Judaism, and his son-in-law is a devout Jew, and his grandchildren are Jewish.”

Pence added, “So you know, it was a broad brush of attack that media leveled at him, but I think the president demonstrated profoundly poor judgment in giving those individuals a seat at the table. And as I said, I think he should apologize for it. You should denounce them without qualification.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.