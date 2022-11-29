Cotton: Apple Needs to Stop Helping CCP Keep Chinese Protestors from Communicating

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) criticized Apple, a company “deeply invested in China,” for restricting features like the AirDrop file-sharing service in China that the Chinese people protesting against the Chinese Communist Party’s oppressive COVID policies could use to bypass CCP censorship to communicate with each other and organize bigger protests and called on the U.S. government to do whatever it can to help protestors in China voice their desire for freedom.

Cotton said, “Corporate America, for instance, could take steps to help China — to help these Chinese citizens communicate with each other. Apple, which of course, is deeply invested in China, and has deep market penetration on its iPhones, could be enabling certain features that would allow them to communicate with each other so they can organize even larger protests. We should be taking every step possible to help these Chinese voice their deepest aspirations for freedom. It’s exactly what Ronald Reagan did in the Cold War. It’s what we should be doing now. And as I write in ‘Only the Strong,’ it didn’t lead to confrontational war. It led to peace and success and victory.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett