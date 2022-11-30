MSNBC’s Reid: ‘Very Small Degree of Difference’ Between Fuentes, GOP

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Tuesday on her show “The ReidOut” that there was a “very small degree of difference” between Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and the Republican Party.

While discussing the dinner at Mar-a-Lago attended by former President Donald Trump, rapper Kayne West and Nick Fuentes, Reid said, “You know, some people come out and say, well, that’s horrible, you know, and say he’s a terrible person. They don’t want to talk about Trump. They say, but Trump’s not an antisemite. They carve out of that. Trump is not a bad guy. He shouldn’t have had him at the table.”

She continued, “But the problem is, the rest of what Fuentes just said — to me, that doesn’t sound any different than fundamentally what the party platform is. They don’t believe in elections. They don’t necessarily like the idea of democracy. Mike Lee said democracy is a bad idea. They don’t like the idea of women controlling their bodies. They clearly wouldn’t mind having a dictator because they don’t think that elections matter. They think they should just decide who the president of the United States is. They hate the culture. They’re angry that the culture is too friendly to LGBTQ people.

Reid added, “I just see a very small degree of difference between what he believes and what they believe. I just don’t see it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN