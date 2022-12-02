Paul: Fauci ‘Will Be Remembered for One of the Worst Judgments in the History of Modern Medicine’

Thursday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Tonight,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) continued with his barrage of criticism of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Paul said that in the end, Fauci would be remembered historically for his lapse in judgment.

“[L]ikely there is no public figure or public health figure that has made a greater error in judgment than Dr. Fauci,” he said. “The error in judgment was to fund gain of function research in a totalitarian country. Fund research that allowed them to create super viruses that, in all likelihood, accidentally leaked into the public and caused seven million people to die. Think about it. This is right up with decisions, some of them malevolent to a military to kill millions of people. This is accidental, but it goes to judgment. Talk about errors. You think he might apologize to the world for funding research that allowed super viruses to be created in a lab, a lab that was not properly outfitted for safety.”

“That people were already reporting was dangerous, to support that type of research and then to look the other way and say nothing to see here, and to cover it up for the last two years, he has been covering his tracks,” Paul added. “But we’ve caught him red-handed, and he won’t get away. Historically, he will be remembered for one of the worst judgments in the history of modern medicine.”

