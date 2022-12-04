Ernst: Democrats Gave Midwest the ‘Middle Finger’ with Iowa Caucus Decision

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that Democrats gave the midwest the “middle finger” after the Democratic National Committee voted to move the nation’s first caucus from Iowa to South Carolina.

Host Shannon Bream said, “Let’s talk about Iowa, long the in the country for the political caucuses. President Biden now says the private counter needs to change to represent voters and Americans more broadly. The Republican Party of Iowa says the DNC and Joe Biden have just kicked off utter chaos. The president says Democrats are going to get a better candidate who’s going to be more broadly, interesting and somebody that is going to garner votes for them in the general should Republicans consider changing from Iowa?”

Ernst said, “Absolutely not.”

Senator Angus King (I-ME) said, “What do you think she is going to say? Give me a break.”

Ernst continued, “I am sorely disappointed Democrats chose not to have Iowa as their first-in-the-nation caucus.”

She added, “We have seen a number of pushes in the past to change this. I’m glad that Republicans are staying the course. I feel Democrats have really given middle America the middle finger.”

