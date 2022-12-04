GOP Rep. Comer: Biden Family Was ‘Influence Peddling’ with U.S. Adversaries

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the ranking Republican on the House Oversight Committee, discussed what he alleged was “influence peddling” by President Joe Biden’s family with America’s adversaries.

According to Comer, those actions threatened U.S. national security.

“This is an investigation of Joe Biden because we believe that the family’s influence peddling is a national security risk,” Comer said. “And when you look at national security, and you look at the evidence on the laptop, energy policy is national security. And the most concerning part of the business deal, so to say, so to speak, that the Biden family was involved in was trying to help China get their foot in the door on the American energy industry.”

“So, part of what the deal was that Joe Biden was going to be involved in was trying to help China purchase drillers in the natural gas industry,” he continued. “People are outraged over China buying farmland in the Dakotas. Think about China buying into our American energy industry at the help of the Biden family. And then you look at all these crazy policies coming out of the Biden administration with respect to energy policy that are affecting every American in a negative way, and you think maybe he is compromised.”

