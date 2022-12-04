Jen Psaki: Trump Has ‘Evil Charisma’ — Shouldn’t Be Underestimated

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that former President Donald Trump should not be underestimated because he has “evil charisma.”

PBS host Yamiche Alcindor said, “These extreme MAGA people that are still supporting him, that’s something to the fact he can still win the nomination. We’ve been here before. this feels familiar to me. We were here with the Access Hollywood tape, when people thought they didn’t want Donald Trump to be the nominee. After January 6th, we saw people leaving the White House in droves, and then everyone turn around at least the senators that had the power to say we’re going to convict you, they all decided, actually, this is the line we’re not going to cross. So I think, yes, does it feel different? Yes.

She added, “I still think it’s too early to say whether or not he’s completely out of the ability to win this nomination.”

Psaki said, “I think Democrats and sane Republicans underestimate Trump at their open peril. In order for him not to win the nomination, there has to be a better alternative. That’s how primaries work. Ron DeSantis, this man, he’s either the savior or currently at his peak. Mike Pence, with all due respect, didn’t exactly light the world on fire politically before he was selected as Donald Trump’s running mate. Who is the alternative? Trump has some evil charisma to help win the nomination. The nomination process is long, and my view is people should not underestimate him.”

