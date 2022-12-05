Dhillon: I’m Running for RNC Chair, We Have to Compete with Dems on How They Deliver Ballots and Have Populist Message

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Republican National Lawyers Association Chair and founder and CEO of the Center for American Liberty Harmeet Dhillon announced she is running for chair of the RNC and argued that, among other things, Republicans must “modernize to compete with the Democrats dollar-for-dollar in the ways they fundraise, the way they deliver their ballots to the ballot boxes.” And “the party needs to realize that the party has become a populist party.”

Dhillon said, “I think that we really need to radically re-shape our leadership in order to win. And we can’t keep running elections like we did in the ’90s and the 2000s and we really have to modernize to compete with the Democrats dollar-for-dollar in the ways they fundraise, the way they deliver their ballots to the ballot boxes. Our messaging needs to be fresh and positive and not just reactive to news cycles and what the Democrats are doing. And I think that the party needs to realize that the party has become a populist party. The base of the party demands populist messages that speak to them and not Chamber of Commerce messages, not neocon messages, not warmonger messages and I’m afraid that the base of our party is not getting what it needs from our leadership. And so, after three successive rounds of really disappointing results, Tucker, I’m a member of the RNC and no other member is stepping up to challenge leadership, and our current leadership has never been challenged for the chair job and I think that challenge and competition is very good.”

