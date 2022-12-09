FNC’s Carlson: Paul Whelan ‘Paying the Price’ for Being a Trump Voter

Thursday, FNC’s Tucker Carlson was critical of the prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russian governments that gave the United States Brittney Griner in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Carlson suggested Griner was the beneficiary because Paul Whelan, another American imprisoned in Russia, was a Trump voter.

“So, at this point, we can assume the obvious,” Carlson said. “The Biden administration chose Brittney Griner over Paul Whelan. The basketball player over the Marine facing 16 years. There was only room for one in the lifeboat, and the Marine got left behind. Well, why did they make that choice? Well, you should know that Whelan is a Trump voter, and he made the mistake of saying so on social media. He’s paying the price for that now. Brittney Griner is not. She’s got very different politics. Brittney Griner despises the United States. She’s been very vocal about that.”

“This country is so repellent and immoral that two years ago she said: ‘I honestly feel we should not play the National Anthem during our basketball season,'” he continued. “She hates the country so much she doesn’t want to hear its anthem. That’s the kind of position that gets you rewarded by Joe Biden. ‘Hate America? Perfect. We’ll free the guy who sold weapons to drug cartels to get you out early.’ So there’s that. And then there’s the matter of identity, which is central to equity. Brittney Griner is not White, and she’s a lesbian. Now, those facts might seem irrelevant to you. We hope they do seem irrelevant because they are, but they’re not irrelevant to the White House press secretary.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor