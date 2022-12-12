WH Spox Kirby: Amount Biden Talks About Border ‘Doesn’t Convey How Important’ He Knows It Is

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that the amount President Joe Biden talks about the border “doesn’t convey how important he knows the issue is, certainly to the border states.”

Kirby stated that, as Title 42 expires, “we’re going to make sure that, going forward, that we’ve got the systems and processes in place to do the right thing for border security and for appropriate legal immigration.”

Later, host Neil Cavuto asked, “You seem concerned about this. It’s clear that Jake Sullivan wanted to clarify that the administration is concerned about this, I don’t want to be rude here John, is the President? He doesn’t visit, doesn’t talk about it, says there are bigger issues than what’s going on there. What’s going on with him?”

Kirby responded, “Well, of course, the President knows how important border security is and he gets routine briefings on this. I mean, he’s kept up to speed.”

Cavuto then cut in to push back, “He rarely talks about it, John.”

Kirby countered, “The number of times he talks about it doesn’t convey how important he knows the issue is, certainly to the border states.”

Cavuto then cut in to say, “He doesn’t visit. He doesn’t think that it’s a pressing issue in the time being, that there are far more pressing issues.”

Kirby responded, “The President understands the importance of border security. I can assure you of that.”

