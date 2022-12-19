McCarthy: Fmr DNI Ratcliffe ‘Ideal’ to Lead ‘Church-Style’ Investigation to Reform FBI

Monday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” House Republican caucus leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said a Republican-controlled House of Representatives was contemplating a “Church-style investigation” to look into potential past intel agency abuses.

The Church committee was a 1975 U.S. Senate select committee named for former Sen. Frank Church (D-ID) to investigate alleged abuses by the Central Intelligence Agency, National Security Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Internal Revenue Service.

Host Maria Bartiromo suggested former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, who McCarthy said was “ideal” for the role.

“We’re going to do more than just subpoena them,” he said. “We’re going to change the course of where the FBI is today. If you look, the FBI is — every day we learn something more, that they became and private companies become a political arm of them to go after individuals with no repercussions for individuals that know what’s happening, but it raises more questions than just Twitter now that Elon Musk has brought that forward. What about Facebook? What about Google? What about the 51 intel individuals like Clapper, Brennan and Hayden, former CIA directors that put their name on a letter saying that Hunter Biden’s laptop was false, that it was Russia? Who asked them to sign this letter? Do these people still have clearances?”

“We’re going to subpoena them as well,” he continued. “Why are they able to do this, working together, using private businesses to go after individuals right before an election, denying the American public the truth? We’ve got to get to the very bottom, and I think just subpoenas are starting, but you’re almost going to have to have a Church-style investigation to reform the FBI the more that we are learning. The number of whistleblowers that have come forward that have talked to us about this – this is going to be a much bigger situation than people realize.

“Well, I hope you bring in former DNI John Ratcliffe to help you with this process,” Bartiromo said. “He knows all the players and has watched this collusion take place in terms of this church-style commission you’re referring to.”

“Well, John Ratcliffe, he is ideal, and we’ve worked very closely,” McCarthy replied. “I just talked to John this weekend. And for your viewers, you’ve listened to John Ratcliffe early on talk about the different things that he was fearful of them doing. He is a former FBI. He’s a former prosecutor, U.S. attorney. He’s a former congressman, and he was the head, the Director of DNI as well, so he is a key individual that will work with us in many avenues to help solve this problem and correct it once and for all.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor