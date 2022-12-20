Dem Rep. Gonzalez: Biden’s ‘Been under a Lot of Pressure’ from Activists to Lift Title 42 ‘and Allow People in’ — They Don’t Have a Plan

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) argued that Title 42 should stay in place and that while “most people here in south Texas agree that enforcing Title 42, at least for the near future, is a good idea.” He believes the Biden administration “has been under a lot of pressure from some migrant activists to lift it and allow people in.”

Gonzalez said, “Well, clearly it’s a huge concern all along the south Texas border where migrants have been building up on the other side of the border and a heavy lift for small communities…to handle. As you know, many of those communities have to use their own tax dollars to address the problem immediately. And sometimes it takes years to be reimbursed by the federal government. We’re still in a pandemic. I think most people here in south Texas agree that enforcing Title 42, at least for the near future, is a good idea.”

Gonzalez added that COVID numbers “give the President all the cover in the world that he needs to hold Title 42 in place. I think the administration has been under a lot of pressure from some migrant activists to lift it and allow people in.”

Later, Gonzalez stated, “I’m not aware of any real detailed plan” by the administration for when Title 42 ends.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett