Lofgren: Hard to Work with House Republicans Who Engaged in ‘Disgraceful and Un-American Activity’ on January 6

Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) Friday on CNN’s “The Lead” that it is “hard” to work with Republican House members who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election after the January 6 Capitol riot.

Anchor Jake Tapper asked, “In the next Congress, you will, in all likelihood, need to work with in order to achieve anything because you will be in the minority, work with people who either denied the election, voted against counting votes, voted against electoral votes, signed on to that crazy lawsuit from the Texas attorney general full of lies, or even individuals who defied their subpoenas, who refused to comply with congressional subpoenas. How are you going to do that?”

Lofgren said, “I’ll be honest, Jake, it’s hard. You know, I hear some of these guys talking about, you know, the rule of law and I think to myself you voted to overturn the Constitution, how can you even be saying this? But, you know, I’m elected to go back and get something done for my constituents and for the country, and I intend to try to do that, even though many of these Republican members really have engaged in disgraceful and un-American activity.”

