Libs of TikTok’s Raichik: LGBTQ Community Is a ‘Cult’ – ‘Evil People’ Who ‘Want To Groom Kids’

Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik said in a video released by Fox Nation’s “Tucker Carlson Today” on Tuesday that some members of the LGBTQ community were “evil” people in a cult who want to “groom kids.”

Carlson asked, “What is going on here? Do you have any theories?”

Raichik said, “I think there’s something so unique about — the LGBTQ community has become this cult, and it’s so captivating. And it pulls people in so strongly, unlike anything we’ve ever seen. And they brainwash people to join, and they convince them of all of these things. And it’s really, really hard to get out of it. It’s really difficult. And there are studies on this, like, there have been a lot of reporting on this about people, parents who’re like, you know, my child is starting to say, you know, that they’re non-binary or transgender, or whatever, and what do I do? How do I stop this? And it’s really, really difficult. It’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen, I think. It’s extremely poisonous.”

Carlson asked, “Do you think there is a spiritual component to any of this?”

Raichik said, “I don’t know.”

Carlson said, “Well, I do. I don’t think this makes sense at all.”

Raichik said, “I think they’re evil. And sometimes we try to break it down a lot, and we discuss why this is happening, what’s happening, whatever, and I think sometimes the simplest answer is they’re just evil. They’re bad people. They’re evil people. And they want to groom kids. They’re recruiting.”

