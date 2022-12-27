San Diego County Supervisor: We Have No Capacity, But Biden Is ‘Dropping’ Migrants on Us After He Bashed Abbott, DeSantis

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond (R) criticized the “hypocrisy” of the Biden administration for criticizing Govs. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for transporting migrants to various cities while Border Patrol is dropping off migrants in San Diego County, even though their shelters are at capacity.

Desmond said, “Well, for the last four days, the Border Patrol has dropped off almost 1,000 asylum-seekers at transit centers throughout San Diego County. And these people are bewildered. They don’t have any money for tickets or means of figuring out the system to get to family or get in touch with loved ones. They’re just dropping them off. The Border Patrol can only hold them for so long. And our shelters are full. … And we’re at max capacity. And so, they’re just dropping people at transit centers and saying, see you later, good luck. And the irony, or even hypocrisy of it…the same administration has been criticizing [Gov.] Abbott and [Gov.] DeSantis for taking people to sanctuary cities throughout the country. And yet, here is the federal government just dropping them at transit centers with no means of taking the transit or giving them money or anything else. They’re just dropping them. But luckily, many of them are finding or getting together with families eventually. But just dropping them off at transit centers is not the answer, especially here in San Diego County.”

