FNC Contributor, JHU Prof Dr. Makary on Twitter Files: We Need to End ‘Gag Rules’ on Government Scientists and Doctors

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Fox News Medical Contributor and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Professor Dr. Marty Makary reacted to the Twitter files by arguing that a good solution would be “to end the ban on scientists and doctors who work in the government from speaking directly to the media.” And that there shouldn’t be “gag rules in science.”

Makary stated, “I think public health officials look really bad for this. The public needs an apology. I think, honestly, Carley, I’ve thought a lot about this, the simple, most feasible solution right now to a lot of this censorship stuff is not only to stop the censorship, it’s to end the ban on scientists and doctors who work in the government from speaking directly to the media. Right now, the 20,000 employees at the CDC cannot talk to the media, no one can take a call from a reporter. It can only be the director or a person who’s officially approved. That needs to end. Science should have no gag rules in science. A lot of people at the NIH people told me they were extremely frustrated with Fauci, a lot of people at the FDA told me that it was a horror movie that they were forced to watch, this entire approval process.”

