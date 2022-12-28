GOP Rep. Mace: Buttigieg Must Find out Where Money Southwest Got from Taxpayers Went, ‘Only Rewarding Bad Behavior’ with Subsidies

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said that Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg should hold Southwest Airlines accountable for the flight problems it has had by first figuring out the over $7 billion in taxpayer money that the airline received under pandemic relief bills went, and argued that “we are only rewarding bad behavior when we subsidize and pay the bills for these airlines.”

Mace stated, “I want to be very careful about the federal government coming in and regulating our airlines, but when the federal government and taxpayers bail out airlines like Southwest to the tune of over $7 billion, what I first want to see is an accounting of where that money went. Because clearly, it didn’t go to upgrading and updating their technology to prepare for this kind of disaster.”

She added, “I want to see Pete Buttigieg say that he’s going to hold Southwest accountable by first figuring out where all the money went, because we are only rewarding bad behavior when we subsidize and pay the bills for these airlines. And when a disaster like this happens, I want to know where it went.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett