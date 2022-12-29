Waltz: Biden Hasn’t Figured out Ukraine Strategy or Won’t Tell Congress

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) stated “there needs to be a lot more in terms of oversight and strategy” for American aid to Ukraine and the Biden administration either hasn’t decided its policy or isn’t telling Congress.

Waltz said, “[O]ur policy can’t just be open-ended, continuing to come back to the American people for billions of dollars until Zelensky decides the conditions are right for negotiation. … Ukraine cannot continue their offensive or probably even their defense without significant U.S. support. And oh, by the way, the Europeans need to step up and do a lot more. So, is our policy to continue to provide that military support even if Ukraine pushes Russia past that 2014 line or even back into Russian borders? Will we continue to support Zelensky if he goes on the offensive into Crimea, even though Putin has said that is part of Russia, under its nuclear umbrella? These are the types of things that either the administration has decided and aren’t telling us or they haven’t quite figured out yet. And it should be and under a Republican-led Congress, those are the questions we need to be asking. We’re also pushing for an IG to oversee the aid for better oversight on the ground. I think we owe that to the American people. I support the effort, but there needs to be a lot more in terms of oversight and strategy here.”

