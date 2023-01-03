Cornyn: Mexico Becoming a ‘Failed State’ on Our Southern Border

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) said Tuesday on FNC’s “America’s Newsroom” that Mexico is becoming a “failed state” on our southern border.

Anchor Dana Perino asked, “What can our president do to put pressure on the Mexican president to do his job?”

Cornyn said, “We’ve talked a lot about failed states like Afghanistan overseas. We have a failed state, I believe, on our southern border. President López Obrador, there has waved a white flag when it comes to the cartels. As you pointed out, they continue to get rich, smuggling people and drugs into the United States, drugs that took the lives of 108,000 Americans last year alone. I don’t think they’ve been a responsible partner. Basically, President López Obrador said our American agents who were there to try to help them control the flow of people and drugs are no longer welcome in that country. So I’m increasingly concerned is becoming essentially a failed state on our southern border.”

He added, “We need to stop with the current crisis at the border, and then maybe we can have a more rational conversation what comes next. This has been the stumbling point with our Democratic colleagues and White House.”

