Behar: ‘Nice’ GOP Turning on Each Other — ‘I’m Enjoying The Demise’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that she thinks it is “nice” Republicans are embroiled in a drama over the House Speaker race.

Behar said, “I had a little what they call schadenfreude watching this. I sort of enjoyed that they’re in such disarray because they deserve it. It was nice they took a break from destroying the country and started to turn on each other. I was reading one time about turtles one time, and apparently, if you have turtles in an aquarium and then you don’t feed them long enough, they will start to eat each other. Well, that’s what’s going on in Congress right now. And I’m not just talking about Mitch McConnell when I talk about turtles here. I’m talking about all of them.”

She added, “I’m not gloating, but I’m enjoying the demise.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “What’s crazy about this is it’s a mess of Kevin McCarthy’s own making. He made a deal with the devil. He, after January 6, said, ‘I’m done with this guy,’ then went back to Mar-a-Logo and begged for his support. Every step he has taken has been to be Speaker, and that right-most flank is not going to budge. He needs to wake up because, yes, they’re being obstructionists, and they’re holding the House hostage, but I would argue Kevin McCarthy’s also being an obstructionist. Three times they said, ‘we don’t want you.’ He won’t step down.”

